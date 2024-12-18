Head chef celebrates 10 years at Tennyson Wharf Care Home

Head Chef at Tennyson Wharf Care Home in Burton Waters, Lincoln, has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Dawn started at Barchester in 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Dawn has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Sarah Noutch, General Manager of Tennyson Wharf said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Dawn. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Tennyson Wharf when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Dawn!”

Dawn and Sarah

Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.