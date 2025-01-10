Health info at your local Lincolnshire library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Access trusted health information at your local Lincolnshire Library this month as part of a national campaign promoting high-quality information for patients and the public.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Health Information Week, which runs from January 20 to 26, core libraries across Lincolnshire will be highlighting the wide range of books and digital resources they hold, and the support they can offer Lincolnshire residents to access trusted information. Alongside thousands of books and eBooks giving advice and support about a range of physical and mental health conditions, Lincolnshire Libraries offer free access to IT facilities and have websites such as the Patient Information Forum directory bookmarked, meaning trusted health information is only a click away.

The Lincolnshire core libraries are also part of the National Health Literacy Partnership, a network of more than 1,400 libraries across England working with the NHS Knowledge and Library Service to support members of the public to access health information they can trust and sign up to use the NHS App.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the partnership, library staff have benefitted from training toolkits and resources, created by NHS information professionals, to help them support customers with health information enquiries.

Health Information Week runs from January 20 to 26

The NHS app is home to a range of features that enables patients to access health services and information from their own devices – from viewing health records and test results to ordering repeat prescriptions.

During Health Information Week, participating Lincolnshire Libraries will be distributing handy leaflets that explain all about the NHS App and how to sign up and start using it. Customers without a device or internet access at home can instead access the NHS Account website for the same services using one of the libraries free to use public computers.

Nicola Rogers, partnership manager at Lincolnshire Libraries said: “Libraries play a vital role in helping people find and access trusted information. According to a recent Ipsos survey, librarians are the third most trusted profession in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We firmly believe that facts matter and are keen to use the training and support we have been given through the National Health Literacy Partnership to help our communities access trusted information during Health Information Week.”

To find out more about all the services on offer at your local library, or search our online catalogue, visit www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire

The core libraries are Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford and Woodhall Spa.