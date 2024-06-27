Heard the news? The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Podcast has just landed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is bringing incredible stories to the airwaves, through its new podcast that immerses listeners into the busy life at the life-saving charity.

Hosted by former BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter, Melvyn Prior, By Your Side Podcast series takes you behind the scenes of some of LNAA’s memorable achievements over the last 30 years, sharing special moments with patients and crew, past and present.

He said: “I’m really excited to be working on this new project with the team at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

I love chatting with people and allowing them to tell their own stories. The sort of thing I’ve done for many years on the radio.

Llewis Ingamells and Melvyn Prior launch LNAA podcast

Whether it’s a pilot or paramedic, patient or a fundraiser, everyone has a story to tell and I’m really looking forward to discovering and sharing those stories on the “By Your Side” podcast.”

Tune into the first episode as Melvyn chats with Capt Llewis Ingamells who tells of his childhood dream to become an LNAA pilot and why he thinks LNAA’s iconic AW 169 helicopter is so special.

Llewis takes you through those first minutes when the 999 call comes into HQ, to starting the helicopter’s computers and receiving clearance from RAF Waddington for take-off on its emergency Alpha signal and the part pilots play alongside the doctors and paramedics at the scene of incidents.

Llewis said “Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is special to many, its life-saving team of doctors, paramedics and pilots attend some of the most critically ill and injured people in Lincs & Notts on a daily basis. Our 30th year is a celebration of our life-saving work and through this new podcast series we will share behind-the-scenes stories of what it like working for this amazing charity."

Other highlights from the series include LNAA CEO, Karen Jobling, and Thirza Dixon, LNAA’s first fundraiser in 1994 who talk about how far the charity has come in 30 years, past patients who share their heartfelt stories and a doctor who has a rather extreme life out of their LNAA shifts.