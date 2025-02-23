Heart to heart: Free wellbeing event at Sleaford Market Place

Ten local health-based businesses set up at Sleaford Market Place and in St Denys’ Church hall on Sunday, to promote heart health in various ways for free.

The event took place from 10am-2pm in the centre of Sleaford, organised by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC).

In the church hall was free cholesterol and diabetes testing, whereas outside were stands such as Jim’s Gym, Sleaford Tennis Club, Andy’s man club Sleaford and more.

For children aged five and up, a pop up caving experience was provided, with other exercise-based activities such as a tennis net and archery targets.

Deborah Chessum, Health trainer at NKDC

Georgia Winslow, marketing and promotions officer at NKDC, said: “The event is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity fund. NKDC have an events programme being run where we’re holding events across the district, with several in Sleaford to promote local businesses that are on offer.”

Debbie Chessum, health trainer at NKDC, outlined the importance of heart health in today’s world: “You don’t always have symptoms of high cholesterol and diabetes.

“Coming and having one of these free tests today makes it more accessible for people that can’t come during the week, that may have these health problems but don’t know.

“Any kind of physical activity a day, definitely something you enjoy, is the best way to improve your heart health right now.”