Helen Clarke unveils majestic new single ‘Symphonic Elements’ Orchestral masterpiece produced in San Diego and filmed at historic Tattershall Castle
The track, produced by Rick Olszewski in San Diego, brings Helen’s signature lyricism and grandeur to life with the support of a full live orchestra and choir, recorded in meticulous detail to showcase every nuance of the composition. The result is a sweeping, powerful journey through sound, emotion, and storytelling.
The accompanying music video, now available on YouTube, was filmed at the iconic Tattershall Castle in Lincolnshire. The 15th Century fortress—steeped in history and drama—provides the perfect backdrop for Helen’s cinematic score. Scenes of her performing at a grand piano within the ancient brick walls, interwoven with wide shots of the castle’s tower and atmospheric grounds, elevate the piece into a visual and musical spectacle.
“I wanted the visuals to match the scale and emotional depth of the music,” says Helen. “Tattershall Castle has this incredible presence—it’s both majestic and raw. Just like the music, it tells a story.”
This release also builds anticipation for Helen’s upcoming live concert at Tattershall Castle this September, where fans will be treated to a unique performance of Symphonic Elements and other works from her celebrated catalogue. The event promises to be a rare blend of history, live performance, and immersive atmosphere.
Helen, known affectionately as the “Petwood Pianist” for her residency at the historic Petwood Hotel, continues to push the boundaries of classical crossover music. Symphonic Elements is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.
Watch the official video now and immerse yourself in this spellbinding fusion of music and heritage.
For concert details and music links, visit: www.helen-clarke.com
Follow Helen on social media: @helenclarkepianist
YouTube premiere link: https://youtu.be/qiSFi4oXpeM?si=8haB1n0EdJlg3iy4
All Links: https://linktr.ee/helenclarkepianist