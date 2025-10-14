Help end polio now

24 October is World Polio Day. For over 30 years Rotarians have been committed in eradicating Polio worldwide. We do this by fundraising and supporting specialist medical teams that operate in key regions around the world.

Children are given protection by vaccination and are then given a sweet, which is most likely the main reason why they queue up for the treatment. Rotarians noticed that some cheeky youngsters would rejoin the queue for a second sweet, so to avoid a double dose the kids would have their little finger painted with a purple dye.

Because of this, Rotary in the UK has adopted the colour purple for its campaign to raise awareness.

Louth Rotary has supported End Polio Now from the start. This year we have several events planned:

ST JAMES'S CHURCH, LOUTH

Floodlighting St James Church in purple

Planting purple crocus bulbs on the green north of St James’ church

Fundraising in Louth market on 22 and 25 October

Thanks to Rotary, and the support of our partners WHO, UNICEF, CDC and the Bill and Mellinda Gates Foundation, there are now just two countries still classed as endemic: Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To finish the job over 2 billion doses of oral Polio vaccine must be administered every year in over 60 countries until the world is finally certified Polio free. This is will certainly happen one day, but we still need to raise money for the ongoing fight.

Help Louth Rotary and Rotary around the world make the final steps to eradicating Polio from the world. For more details visit rotary.org/polio