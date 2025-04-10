Help our children to get through bullying with support from Bearded Fisherman Charity

By Richard Roberts
We are the Bearded Fishermen Charity, we are a mental health support and suicide prevention charity based in Lincolnshire, we have trained peer supporters and counsellors that help support people when in need.

The Anti Bullying campaign is new to help combat the rise in bullying of children and to help save lives. We are losing too many children through bullying and it need to be prevented. We have a 24/7 call centre to take calls on our freephone numbers and a face to face centre based in Gainsborough.

We are raising money to help support our anti bullying campaign, A new freephone number and helpline has been setup ready to help support our children that are having to face bullying, offering support and advice on how to combat the bullying, reporting the incidents and supporting through hard times with someone friendly that will listen.

Its sometimes hard for children to open up about bullying and to tell people that its happening to them, this doesn't always end at the end of the school day as it often continues on social media so can become relentless. We want to support and help children to get this stopped, We have partnered with the Anti Bullying Association to provide all the help and advice for children, parents, friends and schools to help combat this bullying.

With your support and donations we can get the telephone lines up and running, train more people to take the calls and get all the literature ready to get sent out to schools and parents with all the help that is available.

We would love your help and support to make this campaign a success and making a donation no matter how small will go a long way to helping us to support children in need and save lives.

https://aabefzcl.donorsupport.co/page/FUNNYMNTFMF

https://www.beardedfishermen.org.uk

https://www.facebook.com/antibullyingcampaignuk

