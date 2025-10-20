Hidden history: Charles Hanson to host valuation day at historic Easton Walled Gardens

Hansons Auctioneers and BBC Bargain Hunt expert Charles Hanson are partnering with Easton Walled Gardens to host a special free Valuation Day next month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which offers the public the chance to meet Charles Hanson and have their antiques, jewellery, and heirlooms valued will be held at Easton Walled Gardens on Wednesday, November 19 (2pm - 4pm).

Expert Appraisals and Auction Opportunity

A member of the BBC Bargain Hunt team and Antiques Road Trip, Charles Hanson will be available in the Coffee Room at Easton Walled Gardens to provide free valuations for items including gold, silver, jewellery, watches, and antiques. The public is invited to bring their items without a prior appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Hanson holding two paintings

Charles said of the special event: "I am delighted to be visiting Easton Walled Gardens again which is rich in history and has a passion for the past. This is the perfect place to meet people, share sentiments, share memories, and hopefully make some exciting finds.”

The valuation session will run from 2pm to 4pm. Owners of valued items will also have the opportunity to consign them for sale at auction.

A Historic Setting for Hidden Treasures

Easton Walled Gardens, a beautifully restored historic estate, provides a unique backdrop for the event. The estate is nestled in Lincolnshire, close to Lincoln, Stamford, and Oakham.

Easton Walled Gardens in Autumn

The site’s deep heritage dates back to 1561, with the Cholmeley family having been in residence for 14 generations since 1561.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ursula Cholmeley, owner of Easton Walled Gardens, commented on the upcoming event: "We are thrilled to welcome Charles Hanson to Easton Walled Gardens and hope that people bring in some really authentic and interesting items for valuation.

"We have been looking through the garden potting shed and trying to find something with an interesting back-story for Charles to explore too. We can't wait to see the items brought in from the local Lincolnshire and Rutland area and help uncover the fascinating stories behind them."

Visitor Information

The gardens at Easton Walled Gardens will be open

Those attending the Valuation Day can also take time to explore the estate. The Courtyard shops offer homeware, gifts, cult stationery, and art materials, and visitors can stop at the tearoom. Access to the beautiful gardens is also available for an entry fee: Adults £6. Friends of Easton Walled Gardens get free admission on usual opening days throughout the season.

See Friends’ Scheme page for more information. Well-behaved dogs are welcome in The Courtyard Shops and Coffee Room but assistance dogs only may enter the Gardens. Historic House members receive free entry with a valid membership card apart from any ticketed events