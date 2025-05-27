High Sheriff of Rutland visits local care home

Richard Chesterfield, High Sheriff of Rutland

Richard Chesterfield, the High Sheriff of Rutland, has visited Barchester’s Chater Lodge Care Home in Oakham to spend time with residents and staff and to share insights into his historic role.

Mr. Chesterfield joined residents and guests at the home on Wednesday 27th May, where he spoke about the history and responsibilities of the High Sheriff’s office. Residents were fascinated to learn about the traditions and duties associated with the role, and enjoyed engaging in conversation with Mr. Chesterfield. The visit was accompanied by refreshments and a delightful selection of homemade cakes, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.

Mr. Chesterfield said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Chater Lodge and meet such a vibrant and caring community. The dedication of the staff and the joy among the residents was truly heart-warming. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here and look forward to returning.”

General Manager at Chater Lodge, Zoe Postgate, said: “It was lovely to have Mr. Chesterfield here for the morning. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in with our home. We all had a wonderful time and we hope that he will come to see us again soon!”