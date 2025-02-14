Highway improvements to begin on B1131 / Lincoln Road, Bracebridge Heath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Essential highway improvements on the B1131 / Lincoln Road in Bracebridge Heath will begin on Monday 17th February 2025.

The works, approved by Lincolnshire County Council, will see the installation of a new roundabout at the junction of Lincoln Road and Lichfield Road and will be delivered in accordance with the planning obligations for the new Bracebridge Heath development by developer Taylor Wimpey.

In addition to a new roundabout, other infrastructure enhancements to be carried out include installation of new drainage, new footpaths, new streetlighting, and new signage as well as resurfacing sections of the carriageway to improve road safety and accessibility.

These works will be carried out in five phases by appointed contractors and are currently expected to be completed by the end of June 2025. Traffic calming measures, including temporary traffic lights, will be in place to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Jessica Cooper, Land Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We are committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure improvements that will benefit both new and existing residents in Bracebridge Heath.

“We understand that these works will cause some disruption and every effort will be made to keep any inconvenience to a minimum. We thank you in advance for your patience and co-operation.”

The roadworks will be carried out as per the requirements of the Section 278 agreement for the Bracebridge Heath development which was approved by Lincolnshire County Council in January 2025.

Outline planning permission for up to 450 new homes at Bracebridge Heath was approved in December 2022 and a reserved matters application was submitted to Lincolnshire County Council in June 2024. The reserved matters application includes proposals for a range of 2-5 bed homes, including bungalows, and 20% affordable housing. The plans also include large areas of public open space, cycleways throughout the site, and three play areas.

If the reserved matters application is approved, Taylor Wimpey will contribute over £2.8 million to local authorities. Additionally, approximately 2.7 hectares on the eastern side of the site will be transferred to the council for a new primary school.

To find out more about the development and register for updates, visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bracebridge-heath/bracebridge-heights