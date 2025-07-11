Historic church bell rings again after restoration
The bell at the parish church of St Mary and All Saints Church in Swarby has not been used during that time since experts discovered that it was hanging on unsafe fixings.
Linda Dawes, churchwarden explained: “The historic bell, dated 1550, was one of the last made by a foundry known as ‘RC’ from Nottingham. The headstock on which it hangs has JC 1756 carved on it, thought to be John Cabourn, a bell hanger of Sutterton, and if so, would be a very early example of his work.
"The bell has been restored by John Taylor & Co of Loughborough.”
She added: “We were delighted to receive a grant from the Church Buildings Council to part fund the works to enable our much-loved church bell to ring again”.
The bell was blessed on Sunday July 6 by the Bishop of Grantham, The Right Reverend Nicholas Chamberlain, and Reverend Rebecca Rock, Priest-in-Charge of Billingborough and South Lafford.
