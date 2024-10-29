Historic features uncovered as Sleaford shopfronts given a new lease of life

Forgotten heritage features are being uncovered and buildings being restored thanks to funding to preserve historic shopfronts in Sleaford town centre.

North Kesteven District Council is working closely with commercial property and business owners to wind back the clock by repairing and reinstating historic features, using funding through the Council’s Sleaford Shopfront Grant Scheme.

More than £380,000 of UKSPF funding from the scheme has been allocated across 12 projects, with up to 90% of the total cost of works awarded as a grant.

By the end of the scheme in March 2025 the town centre will be transformed with 15 different shopfronts in Eastgate, Westgate, Southgate, Northgate and Boston Road being restored or having existing features repaired. The properties all fall within the town centre conservation area.

Only the first few projects are complete, with more work due to start in the coming weeks and months, however the transformations are already revealing beautiful features and restoring historic details.

Property owners and businesses are funding the remaining costs of their respective projects and working together with the Council and Heritage Lincolnshire in partnership through the scheme. In many cases, the funding has enabled them to go beyond what they had originally planned themselves.

Sarah Graves is owner of the popular Appetites Sandwich Bar & Coffee Lounge in Sleaford, found next to Bristol Arcade. The white render on the Appetites building has been carefully removed and the red brickwork underneath revealed once more. An arched feature within this brickwork has also been uncovered as part of this process. In addition, wooden windows have been replaced, and there’s been new leadwork above the shopfront. In total, the building has benefitted from £30,000 from the grant funding.Sarah said: “We were so excited when we saw the brickwork appear from under the render, and the arch in the brickwork is such a beautiful feature. I think it’s very important to do this from a historical point of view and the history in this building is just amazing. There is a horse’s yard and we know there were maid’s quarters on the third floor. We also have a ghost, although I’ve not seen her!“There’s such a lot of history in Sleaford and we’ve had some great comments from customers since the works. I hope that it demonstrates what can be done to help preserve our historic buildings in Sleaford. We also used local companies to do the work, so it’s giving back to people.”

Nathan Bradford is owner of a heritage property at 12 Westgate. It contains two flats, along with a commercial unit on the ground floor which is home to the business Dog Grooming by Agnes. The building has a grant of £39,694 from the scheme and this has helped see all the windows replaced with traditional wooden frames, re-painting and re-rendering of the exterior, new entrance tiles and even a hand-painted sign.He said: “It was a friend who sent me a text message about the grant. I followed it up the same day with the Council and you could say the rest is history! I’d always wanted to do the work and the grant meant we could more or less start to restore the building straightaway. It’s taken 18 months to do this with the grant rather than the five years it might have been without it. “I just loved the character of the building. On the ground floor, there are the original exposed internal wooden beams, three safes that must be over 100 years old, along with some very quirky features in the flats. I have a full 300-year history of the building. My grandad was a builder, built many properties in and around Sleaford including some down Westbanks, my uncle built a house on Ancaster Drive, and it’s nice that I can do something for Sleaford too, through this.”

Bristol Arcade is owned by Lucinda Newton’s family, having originally been bought as the Bristol Hotel from Lord Bristol by her grandfather. The coat of arms on the Southgate entrance has been restored with funding through the scheme. Properties on the Market Place elevation have also been restored and redecorated.Lucinda, who also runs Beautifully Handmade Gift Shop inside Bristol Arcade, said: “The scheme has really been worth doing and I am so pleased I did it. It’s been great for us as we’ve had another two shops done in the meantime too. There has been lots of support from the Council and Heritage Lincolnshire throughout - the only thing I did find challenging was going to tender and asking for quotes for the work.“This is one of the oldest buildings in Sleaford. We have the old paperwork from when it was sold, so there are pictures of the cocktail bar and rooms back when my Grandpa bought it from Lord Bristol. The roof of the arcade is in fact the original hotel’s orangery, which some people don’t realise, and there are bits we can’t remove as they are listed. My Dad loves history and has worked to bring things back, like the coat of arms which he found and is fully restored now through the scheme. “We are a community here in Bristol Arcade. We have lovely shop owners and a fantastic range of things. There’s a menswear shop now open, and there’s been a sweet shop in the same spot here ever since the arcade first opened. We’ve had some really positive comments from customers about the works, and I hope people will continue to come in and enjoy all of the businesses here.”

Other improvements through the Sleaford Shopfront Scheme include:

10 Market Place: A Grade II listed building. There will be repainting for the exterior and repairs including the guttering, followed by a mural commemorating its history as the old post house.

17-18 Market Place: There will be repairs to the first floor windows of this Grade II listed building, plus painting of the shopfront and hand-painted signage to be added.

Gurkha 19 and The Italian Connection, 19 and 19A Market Place: Both businesses are getting new shopfronts to better connect them with the historic buildings on either side. The brickwork above will be painted and there will be new signage for both the businesses which will be hand-painted. There’ll also be a plaque added to help commemorate the old Corn Exchange building.

Big Dan’s Bikes, 5 Northgate: This building is Grade II listed – you can still make out the lettering on the shopfront’s glass for the old chemists there. Glazing has been repaired on the shopfront and four panes of specially curved glass have been fitted.

Duncan & Toplis, 18 Northgate There’ll be repairs on two pillars, some steps and on the quoining (these are masonry blocks often found at the corner of a wall, to add decoration) for this Grade II listed building. There’ll also be a hand-painted fascia board and signage.

Moore and Scrupps Jewellers, 3 Southgate: This building with red brick and white windows will have its shopfront redecorated to create a more traditional shop façade. More traditional signage will also be installed, with repairs to the roof and first and second floor windows.

Salvatore Barbers, 5 Southgate: The works here to the Grade II listed building will include re-pointing of the brickwork and replacement of the upper floor windows, plus repairs to its traditional shopfront.

Jennings Bet, Southgate: Scaffolding is up for a full wraparound scheme for the building – the concrete rendering is being replaced with a traditional lime render, plus new windows and on the ground floor and the traditional shopfronts will be repaired. The Sleaford Shopfront Scheme is funding just under half of these works, with a £75,000 grant towards them.

Former Blanchards building, 10 Boston Road: There’ll be re-painting and window replacement, plus preparing the side of this Grade II listed building to hopefully be home to a new mural.

Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “The Sleaford Shopfront Grant Scheme has been very popular. Originally it was a fund of £150,000 which we have since increased to more than double to help restore as many shopfronts as possible through it, and the response has been incredible. The fund has now been fully allocated and all of the grant works are due to be completed by March 2025.

“I’d like to applaud all the building owners and businesses who are undertaking works as part of the scheme. Many are not only utilising it to do important repairs and preservation, but are also going above and beyond what they might have originally planned in order to reveal more of our shared heritage in these buildings and show real pride in Sleaford. I’d also like to thank Heritage Lincolnshire, which is working closely with our team including our Conservation Officer and with all those taking part. Together we will remain on hand to assist and help see each of the projects through to completion.

“It’s also positive that the majority of the works – worth around £285,000 or 75% of the total grant funding from the scheme – are being undertaken by local contractors based within North Kesteven following the thorough tender process which took place for each project. It means that this money is going directly to those businesses and supporting their specialist skills, while also going into our local economy. The remaining contractors are also all based in Lincolnshire.”

The scheme is being supported by Heritage Lincolnshire which, along with the Council’s Planning team and Conservation Officer, has been advising businesses and building owners and helping to identify historic features to reinstate or repair. Along with benefitting the town’s conservation area, the works often also require the use of specialist heritage skills when it comes to things like replacing leading, repointing historic brickwork, replacing windows and hand-painting signs.

Tracy Stringfellow, CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire, said: “It’s amazing to partner with North Kesteven District Council in delivering town centre improvements for Sleaford, especially as we are based so nearby in Heckington. These improvements to Sleaford’s high street are pivotal in maintaining and reviving the local economy, historic buildings and small businesses and will build momentum for Sleaford’s historic town centre to keep growing in the future!”

The Sleaford Shopfront Grant Scheme is funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It’s now fully allocated, however there is still grant assistance of between £1,200 and £3,000 available for works to historic buildings through the District Council’s North Kesteven Heritage Grant Scheme. This scheme provides funding to both residential and commercial buildings, to help building owners preserve and enhance North Kesteven’s built heritage. Grants are available for 80% of the total cost of eligible works for Listed Buildings (to a maximum grant of £3,000), 60% of the total cost of eligible works for buildings in a Conservation Area (to a maximum grant of £1,800) and 50% of the total cost of eligible works for properties on the Council’s ‘local list’ of non-designated heritage assets or where they meet the criteria for inclusion (to a maximum grant of £1,200). For more, call 01529 414155 or email [email protected] with ‘North Kesteven Heritage Grant Scheme’ in the header.

This project is additional to the Partnership Scheme in Conservation Area (PSiCA) scheme that ran from 2015-2021, in which 12 shops benefited from an investment of £330,000, part funded in partnership with North Kesteven District Council, Historic England and Sleaford Town Council, which again saw frontages improved in the Market Place, Southgate and Northgate.