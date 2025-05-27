Historic timepiece resurfaces: 165-year-old watch from U.S. shipwreck returns to Boston

The Herbert Ingram watch after conservation

A historic gold watch discovered in a shipwreck belonging to Bostonian Herbert Ingram has been returned to the town after 165 years.

Discovered in the wreck of the Lady Elgin at the bottom of Lake Michigan, the watch was officially handed over to Boston Guildhall on Saturday during a commemorative event celebrating Ingram’s life and legacy.

The day began with a private tribute at Ingram’s grave in Boston Cemetery, where a select group honoured the legacy of the pioneering journalist, publisher and politician.

This was followed by a ceremonial gathering at the Ingram Memorial outside Boston Stump, where the watch was officially gifted to the town by Valerie Lafferty Van Heest.

Valerie van Heest leading the survey of Lady Elgin

Guests then toured the historic church and reflected on Ingram’s lasting contributions to the town, including his role in securing a clean water supply—symbolised by his Market Place statue.

Following this, the newly curated Ingram Exhibition was unveiled at Boston Guildhall. The centrepiece of the exhibition is the recovered watch: a 16-carat gold pocket watch, complete with a matching gold chain and fob. The fob features a striking black sardonyx stone, a material used since Roman times for wax seals due to its non-stick surface. The watch bears a delicate engraving linking it directly to Herbert Ingram, making it a deeply personal and historically significant artefact.

Despite spending over a century and a half submerged in the cold depths of Lake Michigan, the watch was remarkably well-preserved within the shattered remains of the Lady Elgin. Experts believe the cold, low-oxygen environment helped protect the gold casing and sardonyx fob from significant corrosion.

The watch was recovered by a team of deep-sea divers and marine archaeologists, who traced its origins back to Ingram’s ill-fated voyage in 1860. During a holiday to Chicago with his eldest son William, Ingram boarded the Lady Elgin for a trip on Lake Michigan. On the night of 8 September, a violent storm caused the ship to collide with another vessel. Ingram did not survive, and his body was returned to Boston.

Herbert Ingram watch with Valerie van Heest

The watch’s historical significance was confirmed through extensive research and eventually acquired by Valerie Lafferty Van Heest, an award-winning American author, explorer, and co-founder of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association. Valerie purchased the watch with the intention of returning it to Boston.

During the afternoon, Valerie delivered a talk in the Guildhall Banqueting Hall, sharing the story of the watch’s discovery and the tragic shipwreck that claimed Ingram’s life. Her presentation was followed by a book signing, of which she has written about the discovery.

The day concluded with a civic reception in the Banqueting Hall, where local historians and community members gathered to celebrate the return of this extraordinary artefact.

Cllr Sarah Sharpe, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Arts and Culture at Boston Borough Council, said: "This incredible discovery is more than just a timepiece — it's a link to our town's rich history and heritage.

“To have it returned to Boston and gifted to our local museum is a proud moment for our community. It not only deepens our understanding of the past but also brings our shared story to life for future generations.

“We're grateful to Valerie for this generous contribution and I encourage everyone to come and view the exhibition and see this new discovery for themselves."

Luke Skerritt, Boston Guildhall Museum Arts and Heritage Officer, said: "This find is truly a once-in-a-lifetime discovery - the sort of thing you read about in textbooks and not something you expect to read on an email on a mid-week working day.

"It shows the fundamental value of underwater explorers and historians. Had they not been involved in the discovery and archaeological documentation of numerous historic Great Lakes shipwrecks; this remarkable piece of Herbert Ingram may never have been found."

Valerie van Heest, Michigan-based shipwreck explorer, author and museum exhibit designer said: “I’m honoured to be able to deliver this watch belonging to Herbert Ingram and his hometown. This is truly the most significant historical endeavour that I’ve ever been involved in”

The Ingram Exhibition is now open to the public at Boston Guildhall, South Street, Boston, PE21 6HT. The Guildhall is open Wednesday to Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Valarie's book which includes a foreword from Luke Skerrit is available to buy at Boston Guildhall.