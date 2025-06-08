Hit 'Whodunnit' comedy returns in Lincolnshire

The award-winning theatre company Hambledon Productions is reviving one of their seminal hits for a string of Lincolnshire dates throughout July.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play, first produced in 2007, has since toured to London theatres and nationwide, but is returning to its roots for the first time since 2017.

Written by Grimsby born playwright John Hewer, 'STOP!... You're Killing Me' is a detective comedy, spoofing film noir/Humphrey Bogart classics as well as comedies such as The Naked Gun and the Pink Panther movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New York, 1938. Meet Sam Sloan, Private Detective, as he tackles his most dangerous, most compelling, most gag-packed case yet. Max Summers, a local horse-bookie, has disappeared. His femme fatale sister, Rowetta, wants to uncover the truth, and calls on our intrepid hero to solve the mystery.

STOP!... You're Killing Me

From the makers of ‘Dracula! One Bloody Fang After Another’ and ‘Maybe Dick’, this clever compendium of witty puns and broad slapstick will leave you clueless.

John co-founded Hambledon Productions in 2007, and has forged a career reviving classic comedy as well as producing new writing.

"Theatre is for everyone, or at least, I like to feel that my work through Hambledon is," John says. "My writing reflects my tastes in comedy and performance - wholesome, slightly silly and done with panache and good storytelling. This show is a recurring favourite, and it's wonderful that audiences want to come along and have a good, old-fashioned belly laugh!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is touring to Louth, Sleaford, Grimsby, Sutton-on-Sea, Skegness, Caistor, Alford, Wickenby, Bawtry, Gainsborough, Leadenham and Lincoln. For more information and booking, please visit www.hambledonproductions.com.