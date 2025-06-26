Holdingham Grange care home hosts 1950s-inspired drive-in night

Holdingham Grange staff dressed in 50s sytle outfits

Residents at Holdingham Grange care home were transported back to the golden age of rock ’n’ roll on Wednesday evening (19 June 2025) during a lively 1950s-themed drive-in movie night — complete with roller skates, American-style diner refreshments, and a screening of Viva Las Vegas.

The event was held indoors to ensure accessibility and comfort, but that didn’t stop the team from recreating the feel of a classic drive-in cinema. Thanks to the creative efforts of the staff, the space was transformed with mock-up vehicles that some residents could sit in while enjoying the film. A Smart car, kindly provided by Registered Manager Rebecca “Bex” Nisbet and her husband, was even manoeuvred into the building to complete the look.

The evening’s film choice—Viva Las Vegas—was no coincidence. Elvis remains a firm favourite among many at the home, and the music, energy and glamour of the film brought smiles and singalongs throughout the night.

Adding to the authentic atmosphere, staff served refreshments on roller skates, dressed in 1950s attire. The menu, freshly cooked on site by Holdingham Grange’s highly regarded Head Chef, PJ, featured classic diner-style favourites and was a highlight of the evening.

The event was carefully designed to be dementia-friendly, with attention given to lighting, pacing, familiar sounds and a relaxed, inclusive atmosphere. For many residents living with dementia, the music and style of the 1950s offered comforting memories and a sense of joyful familiarity.

The evening was warmly received by residents, relatives and team members alike, and plans are already underway for more creative events at the home. On the calendar for later this year are a ‘Holdingham’s Got Talent’ competition and an immersive Murder Mystery Night — both promising more opportunities for fun, laughter, and connection.