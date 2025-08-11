Home visits hearing service launches in Lincolnshire

A new audiology service for people who can’t leave their homes unaccompanied has launched in Peterborough and Lincolnshire.

The Specsavers Home Visits team are now on hand to offer hearing checks, advice on NHS and private hearing device options, as well as ear wax removal, for those who can’t get to a store on their own due to a physical or mental illness or disability.

The launch of the new audiology service comes on the back of demand for the Specsavers Home Visits optical team, who are currently supporting the eyecare needs of isolated and vulnerable customers across the region.

The audiology team is headed up by Jess Botham, who brings extensive experience as an audiology practitioner.

‘It’s really exciting to be part of a service that makes such a difference in people’s lives,’ says Jess. ‘I initially joined the Home Visits team as an optical assistant but soon had the opportunity to train in audiology and I’ve never looked back!

‘It’s a privilege to serve the community and we’re looking forward to offering our services to even more people, both at home and in care homes, as we continue to deliver the very best hearing services.’

The Specsavers Home Visits Audiology Service is available in Peterborough, Lincolnshire and parts of Cambridgeshire, providing professional hearing care to individuals who can’t access in-store appointments.

Specsavers Home Visits offer free NHS-funded eye tests and hearing checks for those who are unable to visit their opticians or audiologists in store unaccompanied. The visiting teams can perform full and thorough examinations within the comfort of people’s own homes, using specialist equipment adapted for home-use.

For more information about eligibility or to book a Specsavers Home Visit, visit the website or call 0808 239 6098.