Homebuilder Committed to Supporting First-Time Buyers at Lincolnshire Development

David Wilson Homes is dedicated to supporting first-time buyers hoping to start their property journey in a modern and stylish home at one of its Lincolnshire developments.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Legal and General Affordable Homes, David Wilson Homes is offering its Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme at its Pastures Place development in Corby Glen.

Under the scheme, eligible buyers with a maximum household income of £80,000 and who meet the affordability criteria, can purchase between 25% and 75% of a brand-new property and then pay rent on the remaining share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to make the property ladder more accessible, the Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme comes with three key benefits:

The kitchen inside a show home at Pastures Place

Reduced Deposit - Rather than placing a deposit on a new home based on the full market value, buyers will only put down a deposit on the share they are purchasing, which can make homeownership more affordable for those with smaller deposits.

Lower Mortgage Repayments – The mortgage will be calculated based on the share of the property, instead of the entire property price, making homeownership more accessible for those with a lower household income.

Opportunity for Staircasing – After purchasing a portion of a Shared Ownership property, buyers have the opportunity to increase their share later on, in a process known as ‘staircasing’, that allows them to potentially own 100% of the property over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands: “We are committed to helping our customers achieve their homeownership goals, by offering various schemes and savings to make owning a home more affordable.

A typical street scene at a David Wilson Homes development

“We’re excited to offer first-time buyers a range of fantastic opportunities to step onto the property ladder under our Kickstart scheme.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes at Pastures Place to visit our Sales Advisers, who will be on hand to support buyers with starting the process of buying a home.”

Currently, Pastures Place is offering a selection of two and three bedroom homes under the Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme, starting from £58,750, including a range of Herdwick and Jacob style properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positioned in the charming village of Corby Glen, the development offers the best of both worlds – with a rural setting and plenty of amenities within walking distance.

Its prime location features green open spaces and excellent road links to Grantham, Bourne, and Stamford, making commuting easy.

For more information about Pastures Place, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lincolnshire.