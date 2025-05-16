Freemason Rob Lang with his award, a facsimile of the larger one behind him, which was created as part of a street art project in Lincoln to promote Freemasonry to the wider world.

Honorary Royal Marine Rob Lang has been recognised for his work in supporting Marines, NHS staff, and addicts through mental health issues.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s won this year’s Excellence in Care Award from Lincolnshire Freemasons, given to the man who has done the most to make lives better for people in our communities.

Scunthorpe-based Rob, who’s been a Freemason since 2022, was given the award at the Lincolnshire Provincial Grand Lodge meeting in Lincoln, where hundreds were told of his pro bono work over decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob has a degree in psychotherapy, and has used that to build and sustain three self-help groups for addicts in Yorkshire’s East Riding; to support more than 150 serving and retired Royal Marines, for which he’s been given honorary membership of 42 Commando; and to support NHS staff who want to, in Rob’s words, ‘vent their anguish’. This year he has helped almost 120 of them.

His work for the Marines arose from a failed attempt to join in the 1980s, when he formed a friendship with another trainee. Rob helped him through his problems, and word spread from there.