A contingent of military personnel from RAF Cranwell and RAF Digby formed up on Station Road to march up Southgate led by the Band of RAF College Cranwell, followed by forces veterans, Army and Air Cadets, as well as representatives of the town’s emergency services, voluntary and youth organisations.

However, due to the ongoing work by North Kesteven District Council to remodel and pedestrianise the Market Place, the parade and spectators were carefully assembled in the road alongside in a typical example of military precision.

The service was led by Vicar of Sleaford, Rev Philip Johnson with readings given by invited personnel and Vice Chairman of the Sleaford Branch of the Royal British Legion, Clive Candlin.

A path had been cleared by the builders to the war memorial and civic and military representatives were invited to walk up a red carpet to lay wreaths.

These tributes have been temporarily relocated to St Denys’ Church grounds by officers of the Royal British Legion (Sleaford Branch).

This is in order that they can be fully viewed and appreciated while refurbishment works continue on the Market Place. Once the works are completed they will be respectfully returned to the memorial and left in place as is usual.

1 . DSC_0687.JPG The Band of RAF College Cranwell lead the march up Southgate. Photo: Lucy Hubbert

2 . DSC_0722.JPG The combined military contingent swing into Market Place. Photo: Lucy Hubbert

3 . DSC_0923.JPG The Band of the RAF College Cranwell lead the march past. Photo: Lucy Hubbert Photo: Lucy Hubbert