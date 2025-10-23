Honouring staff for their outstanding service to St Hugh’s Hospital

Staff at St Hugh’s Hospital in Grimsby have been celebrated for their years of loyalty and dedication.

The Long Service Awards, given by Healthcare Management Trust, which runs St Hugh’s, aim to recognise team members for the significant amount of time they have been with the organisation and their valued contribution to patient experience and care.

St Hugh’s Hospital provides treatments and procedures for a range of specialists including orthopaedics, cardiology, gynaecology and gastroenterology.

More than 40 members of staff received awards marking 30, 20, 15, 10, five or three years’ of service.

Receiving Long Service Awards this year were Susan Davey, the hospital’s lead chef, and support worker Ellen Robertson, who have both been at St Hugh’s for 30 years.

Ellen started working at St Hugh’s in the kitchen, working her way up from a catering hostess to a cook before deciding to retrain as a support worker. “No two days are the same,” she said. “I’ve been able to advance my skills, gain new qualifications and develop my technical experience, in a role that is really varied. I’ve worked with a lot of lovely people who have been a pivotal part in why I am still working here. It’s a small hospital with friendly staff who have become like family over the years.”

Sue first started as a cook later progressing to Lead Chef. She said: “I have always been given the opportunity and support to learn and grow, and always made to feel part of the team. I enjoy working here as it is a friendly and professional place to work.”

Among the other members of staff who were recognised were Claire Coley, Patient Services Manager, and Tracey Rees, Senior Staff Nurse, who have been at St Hugh’s for 15 years, and nurse Sarah Taylor who celebrated 10 years of service.

HMT’s Chairman of the Board, Dylan Jones, joined Andrea Hayward, Executive Director of Regulation, Governance and Standards, at St Hugh’s to present each member of staff with a special certificate and voucher.

Andrea said: “I was delighted to present this year’s Long Service Awards to colleagues, in varied roles across St Hugh’s Hospital, whose unwavering commitment ensures high standards of care for all our patients. I was particularly pleased to be able to recognise staff from every part of our hospital, from those on the frontlines of care to people in our administration, facilities and catering teams.

"These awards provide a valuable opportunity to recognise the dedication and impactful contributions our staff make in delivering exceptional service to our local community.”