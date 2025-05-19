Horncastle Farmers Ball raises £12,000 for charities

Horncastle farmers came together to donate £12,000 raised at their annual charity ball.

This year the Horncastle farmers raised a record £12,000 for local charities at their annual ball held at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa in January.

The sparkling reception drinks, pre-dinner games and a three course meal were followed by live music from local band The Stolen Fridays who filled the dancefloor all evening.

The event is sponsored by many local businesses; British Sugar, Brown & Co, Crossley Thompson, Handelsbanken, Irelands Farm Machinery, NFU Mutual, SR Kilby Contracting, Syngenta, Warden Agri, Welton Aggregates, Robert Bell & Company, Rosedale House Florists, Cote Hill Cheese, Lincolnshire Poucher Cheese and Roworth Ltd.

The committee held their AGM on May 6 where a total of £12,000 was distributed to the following good causes: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance; LIVES; Getaway Club; Headway; Riding for the Disabled; LRSN; Sellwood Gardens Memory Support group; Lily’s Rainbow Fund.

Chairman, George Harrison commented: “The farming and rural community around Horncastle has always been strong and this shows in the enthusiastic support we are lucky to receive for our ball. There were over 460 guests and the committee have all helped to bring together another great night for socialising and fundraising. To raise a record £12,000 is thanks to our sponsors and suppliers who are also supportive of our aim of raising money.”