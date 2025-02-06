Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund open for application
Community Groups in Horncastle (and a radius of 10 miles) are invited to apply for funding through the Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund
Local community groups in Horncastle and the surrounding area are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to £2,000 from the Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund.
Administered by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, the fund has already distributed over £100,000 to charities, non-profit organisations, and individuals, helping hundreds of residents improve their physical and mental wellbeing.
Previous beneficiaries include Jubilee Park, Woodhall Spa (pictured), which purchased new equipment for boxercise and aqua aerobic sessions to accommodate the rapidly expanding fitness classes, Headway, which funded a wellbeing visit to Lincolnshire Wolds Wildlife Park, Desire Change, which ran monthly wellbeing workshops, and Stroke Survivors LN9, which used the grant to support Tai Chi sessions and cover essential costs.
The funding is available to volunteer-led, not-for-profit groups that have a governing document, accounts, a bank account, and relevant policies in place. Foundation staff can provide guidance to those needing assistance with these requirements.
The deadline for applications is 1st March 2025. Interested groups can download an application form from the Lincolnshire Community Foundation's website at www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or contact Grants Manager, Katie Littlewood at 01529 305825 for further details.