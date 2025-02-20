Horncastle Powerlifters push fundraising to limit for LNAA

The Horncastle Powerlifting Club really know how to push their fundraising to the max! They racked up an amazing £300 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance with a powerlifting competition, pushing all their members to the limit for an incredible cause.

LNAA Community Fundraiser, Caroline Barnes went along to meet the team to give thanks for all their efforts. She said: “The highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance help people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, involved in life-threatening incidents every single day. LNAA is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Service charities, bringing the equivalent of a hospital emergency department to patients at the scene, giving those with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of supporters throughout the area to fund the £13 million needed to keep the air ambulance in the skies and the fleet of critical care cars on the road 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.”

For more details on how to support Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance visit: www.ambucopter.org.uk