Horncastle resident launches campaign to tackle town’s silent drug crisis

By Ed Stanhope
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:44 BST
A new grassroots campaign, Horncastle Against Hopelessness, has launched in response to growing concerns over the rising toll of drug use, addiction, and the lack of support services in the local area.

Created anonymously by a local resident who has lost loved ones to substance misuse, the campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and give a voice to those struggling in silence.

Through community-led storytelling, educational posts, and future video interviews, the project highlights the human reality behind Horncastle’s often overlooked crisis.

People in our town are dying,” the founder states. “We don’t talk about it enough. My goal is to start that conversation—honestly, compassionately, and without judgement.”

Hope Starts With Honesty

The campaign, currently hosted on Facebook under the name Ed Stanhope, invites residents to share their stories anonymously through a Google Form. These testimonies will be used to foster greater understanding and advocate for meaningful change.

The page also features local support resources and aims to become a central hub for awareness, grief, and ultimately, hope.

For more information, visit Horncastle Against Hopelessness on Facebook

Submit a story anonymously: https://forms.gle/m788ybUnbcdLbV27A

