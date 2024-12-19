Horncastle schools honour Susan Jobson's legacy at annual Christmas wreath-laying ceremony

Annual Wreath Laying

The long-standing tradition of the laying of a Christmas wreath at the grave of former Horncastle resident Susan Jobson saw representatives from Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School and Banovallum School gather at her grave last week.

Also in attendance were the QEGS headteacher, Mr Simon Furness, and Banovallum Acting Headteacher, Mrs Jenny Kirkwood, along with Trustees from Horncastle Education Trust, the Jobson Trust, as well as a representative of Chattertons Solicitors.

The Jobson Trust provides funding to local students for books and equipment etc. and application forms are available from Chattertons Legal Services Ltd (www.chattertons.com)