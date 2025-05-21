Hospice charity in financial crisis

St Barnabas Hospice is warning that ongoing debts are unsustainable.

Officials at St Barnabas Hospice have released a statement outlining their growing concerns that they are experiencing an increasingly challenging and uncertain time, with rising running costs of £40,000 per day and recent National Insurance and National Living Wage increases further impacting our position.

This is despite a recent one-off government capital investment, which must only be used for building maintenance, technology equipment and income generation opportunities. It cannot legally be used to pay salaries or fund services.

The executive team warns an emerging trend of current and recurring operational deficits is not financially sustainable with the hospice currently receiving just 44 per cent statutory funding.

They say St Barnabas Hospice is not alone in facing this, as many hospices and other charities are also struggling in the current climate with services being cut sector-wide. As responsible custodians of the charity, they say they are taking early, transparent steps to protect services and sustainability.

Anyone currently receiving hospice care either at the Inpatient Units or at home will not be affected.

St Barnabas CEO, Chris Wheway explains: “Over the past year, including during our Christmas ‘Light Up A Life’ appeal, we have been open about the growing financial pressures facing St Barnabas Hospice.

“We are proud of the work we do, and proud of the people who make it possible. We are considering every option to manage our resources wisely and reduce costs where possible, introducing a Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS) and exploring new income generation opportunities.

“We are working hard to ensure that St Barnabas Hospice remains here for future generations, offering compassionate, dignified care to those who need us most.”

Collaborating closely with staff, volunteers and partners - including the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board - the charity hopes to find the best path forward, and says it remains committed to delivering outstanding palliative and end-of-life care across the county.

The local independent charity supports more than 12,000 people across Lincolnshire each, delivering free, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care and support to people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, their family and carers. St Barnabas needs to raise over £7m a year to provide its support and care. Over 1,100 volunteers play a crucial role in the charity’s success.