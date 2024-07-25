Hospital chef serves up 50 years of dedicated service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hospital staff have said a special thank you to a colleague who has dedicated 50 years of his life to feeding hospital patients and staff in Lincolnshire.

Laurence Wells started as a trainee cook at St George’s Hospital in Lincoln when he was just 16 years old and 50 years later he is still working part-time in the main kitchen at Lincoln County Hospital.

Laurence’s uncle was among the first male nurses in the country at Lincoln County Hospital. His aunt was also a nurse in Lincolnshire. Laurence now works in the kitchens at Lincoln County Hospital alongside his nephew and a cousin. So looking after others clearly runs in his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point in his career, Laurence was a diet chef. This meant he had his own kitchen in the hospital and would personally prepare food for patients with diabetes and other conditions that can be directly affected by food. He was also a night cook for a time, making sure that hot breakfasts were ready for patients and staff every morning.

Laurence celebrating with colleagues

Laurence works alongside Team Leader Patricia Hopkins, who he first trained as a cook 43 years ago.

Laurence said: “Food is an important part of a patient’s recovery. We give them the food they need to get better. I honestly don’t know where the time has gone.

“There have been so many changes over the years with equipment and locations, but at the heart of it all is our patients, and that is why we all do what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not ready to retire yet. I still love coming to work, being part of a great team and looking after others.”

Laurence Wells

Laurence was presented with gifts, a card and a tasty buffet that was prepared for him by his colleagues.