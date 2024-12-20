Hospital kitchens and restaurants are getting ready for Christmas

Nobody wants to be in hospital at Christmas, but a small army of catering staff are working hard to make sure patients and colleagues get to enjoy a festive dinner with all of the trimmings in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

Many of us are still finalising what we will be serving our loved ones on Christmas Day, but preparations have been underway in the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) kitchens and catering teams for many weeks.

Team Leader Patricia Hopkins has been busy with the catering teams at Grantham and District Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital. She said: “Being in hospital at any time of the year can be hard, but especially at Christmas. We hope by putting in this extra effort over the festive period it lets our patients know that we want them to have as merry a Christmas as possible given the circumstances.”

On Christmas Day, the Trust will serve more than 2,000 patients and staff a roast turkey dinner with all of the trimmings.

The catering team at Pilgrim hospital is getting ready for Christmas

Catering Manager Adrian Barnett, from Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, said: “Our teams work extra hard over the festive period to give our patients the best Christmas we possibly can. Sometimes it’s the little extras that make a big difference.

“It is a really busy time of year for us, but we really do love it. There is a lot of love, care and attention that goes into preparing all of the food for patients and staff at Christmas.”

Hundreds of turkey crowns have been ordered, along with thousands of sprouts, a mountain of baby carrots, a tonne of potatoes, thousands of pigs in blankets, thousands of stuffing balls, a sea of gravy, hundreds of Christmas puddings and, of course, gallons of custard and brandy sauce.

Some of the ingredients will also be used to serve around 3,000 staff and volunteers wanting a festive roast dinner in the hospitals’ restaurants in the days leading up to Christmas.

Putting the finishing touches to the Christmas day preparations at Pilgrim hospital kitchen

Thousands of festive treats including mince pies, biscuits and other snacks were also sorted by the teams and delivered to more than 600 departments and wards.

Dozens of giant Christmas cakes, enough to feed 1,650 people in total, have already been baked at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston and have been delivered to each hospital kitchen where they have been covered in marzipan and iced. The gigantic recipe contains 63kg of fruit, 30kg of marzipan and 20kg of icing sugar.

Deputy Director of Estates and Facilities, David Purdy, added: “Well done to our catering staff for all of the effort that has gone in so far, and especially on Christmas morning when they sacrifice spending time with their own family to make sure everyone in the hospital is able to have a Christmas dinner.”