Hospital worker celebrated for work to improve sepsis awareness

A member of staff at a Lincolnshire hospital has been celebrated for her drive to improve awareness and education of sepsis.

Mags Guest, of St Hugh’s Hospital, was named the winner of the Energetically Enterprising category at Healthcare Management Trust’s (HMT) Growing Heroes Awards.

HMT manages the St Hugh’s as well as other health and social care facilities around the UK.

The awards had 10 categories including emerging leader, creatively collaborative, superb support and energetically enterprising. More than 140 nominations were made, and the winners were named at a special celebration event in Durham, attended by more than 100 members of staff.

Mags Guest (right) receives award

Mags, Head of Learning & Development, was recognised for organising The Sepsis: Together We Can Succeed conference at St Hugh’s Hospital last year. The event aimed to raise awareness, management, and education about Sepsis among clinical teams working in hospitals and community settings. It was attended by more than 140 healthcare professionals and has been developed into a training programme for HMT’s care home staff.

Mags said: “It was an honour to be awarded the HMT Energetically Enterprising award. Learning and development is very much a collaborative endeavour, and I want to thank all those who have supported me to date in being able to innovate and grow learning and development at HMT.”

Reflecting on the awards, Nichola Stefanou, CEO of HMT, said: “As we begin our 40th year as a Trust, we are proud to honour the dedicated people across our sites who work tirelessly to improve patient care and our services. The Growing Heroes Awards shine a light on their passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment and we are immensely grateful for all they do."