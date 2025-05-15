Housebuilder backs new M&S Foodhall plans to support growing communities

An SME housebuilder has thrown its weight behind an application to bring Marks & Spencer back to North East Lincolnshire, highlighting the “crucial role” retail plays in building strong communities.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horgan Homes’ director Sophie Horgan, who is developing more than 100 homes across two sites in the region, has publicly supported the planning application for a new M&S Foodhall on the A52 Westbridge Road in Boston.

Horgan Homes is planning to launch a development of 30 contemporary dormer bungalows at St Helen's Place in Mareham le Fen this summer and is also building more than 70 homes for developer E5 Living in nearby Market Rasen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted by Carta Real Estate Boston Limited, proposes a 2,005 sqm retail space, with a 160-space car park and EV charging. The development is expected to create up to 70 full- and part-time jobs.

Sophie Horgan, director at Horgan Homes

Sophie Horgan, director at Horgan Homes, said: "As we build new homes across Lincolnshire, we're not just creating houses but helping to establish thriving communities. The application to bring M&S back to Boston is exactly the type of amenity development needed to support these growing residential areas.

"Quality retail offerings like M&S provide not just shopping options, but create spaces where people can meet, socialise and build relationships. These amenities are essential for fostering community cohesion and making areas more attractive places to live."

The proposed M&S Foodhall would replace the previous M&S store in Boston that closed in April 2019, addressing a gap in local retail provision that residents have keenly felt since the Market Place location shut its doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie said modern housing developments must be supported by appropriate infrastructure and amenities.

2. Horgan Homes is planning to launch a development of 30 contemporary dormer bungalows at St Helen's Place in Mareham le Fen

“Retail spaces like M&S provide significant employment opportunities and act as community hubs that enhance the overall quality of life in an area.

"As residential developers, we understand that people make decisions about where to live based not just on the quality of homes, but on the surrounding amenities and sense of community.

“The return of well-known retailers like M&S signals confidence in an area's growth and helps create the type of vibrant, mixed-use environments that foster strong community bonds," Horgan added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M&S application follows Carta Real Estate's recent success in securing approval for an Aldi store just north of the proposed M&S location, reinforcing the area as a growing retail hub.

If approved, the store would provide greater shopping choice for residents of both Boston and the new housing developments in surrounding villages like Mareham le Fen and Market Rasen.