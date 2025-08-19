Housebuilder donates time and materials to transform pre-school garden in Manthorpe

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has transformed a pre-school’s overgrown planting area into a sensory garden in Manthorpe, providing the children with an exciting new space to play and learn.

Manthorpe Pre-school Playgroup is a registered charity, located less than a mile away from Allison Homes East’s newly launched Manthorpe Chase development, on the outskirts of Grantham.

To improve the pre-school’s garden, a team of Allison Homes East employees and its subcontractors, MV Kelly, Sid Bibby and Webwood Limited, volunteered their time and donated materials to renovate the space into a haven where children can safely play, get active and connect with nature.

The new sensory garden, which includes a sensory path and dedicated play areas, will now be used to spark children’s imagination and support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Children entering the new sensory garden

Hayley Pearson, committee member for the pre-school, said: “The playgroup is truly, very grateful to Allison Homes and its subcontractors for all their amazing help and hard work in creating such a fabulous outdoor learning space. It is just what we envisioned for the children and they will enjoy using it immensely. We are so excited to start using this space and the learning opportunities it offers. Thank you so, so much.”

Once the work was completed, the housebuilder’s Regional Production Director, Andy Richards, cut the ribbon to officially open the new garden.

Andy said: “Supporting the communities where we operate is a huge part of our ethos at Allison Homes, so we couldn’t be prouder to have carried out this work for Manthorpe Pre-school Playgroup. The brand-new sensory garden will provide the children with a fantastic space to learn and grow, and we hope the garden is enjoyed for many years to come.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to the team for volunteering their time too. It has been a real moment of pride to see everyone come together for the good of the community, and we look forward to further supporting Manthorpe as our new development progresses.”

Andy Richards of Allison Homes East cutting the ribbon to officially open the new garden

Manthorpe Chase, situated on Belton Lane, will consist of 480 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, just a seven-minute drive from Grantham town centre.

Residents can enjoy a lively mix of independent stores, popular high-street brands and regular markets. Alongside the town centre, a short stroll away from Manthorpe Chase lies the historic Belton House, a National Trust treasure where expansive parkland and ancient woodland can be enjoyed on foot.