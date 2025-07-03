Housebuilder helps improve school playground in Market Deeping with £1,000 donation

Five-star housebuilder Allison Homes East has donated £1,000 to Market Deeping Community Primary School, to help improve the school’s playground.

Market Deeping Community Primary School is situated less than a mile away from the developer’s upcoming Beaufort Gardens development, which will consist of 114 two, three and four bedroom homes off Harrier Way.

The £1,000 contribution will go towards the installation of the school’s new trim trail and help provide the pupils with new play equipment.

Mark Ratchford, Headteacher of Market Deeping Community Primary School, said: “The children are all extremely excited about the new trim trail development at school. Allison Homes’ generous donation of £1,000 towards the project means they are well on the way to realising their dream of some new play equipment.

Will Wallace, Regional Sales Manager at Allison Homes East, with pupils of Market Deeping Community Primary School

“This will help the children improve their physical development as well as their social skills as they enjoy playing with their friends. The children themselves have been involved in their own fundraising initiatives and this big donation has given them a big boost towards their target. We are very grateful to Allison Homes and look forward to showcasing the final trail when it is installed later this year.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to have donated £1,000 to Market Deeping Community Primary School, helping them take a step closer to their fundraising goal. The trim trail will be a fantastic resource for boosting children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and we wish them the best of luck with the remainder of their fundraiser.”

Beaufort Gardens is situated in the heart of Market Deeping, a picturesque market town boasting a host of amenities, including independent boutiques, a Tesco superstore and an award-wining fish and chip shop called Linford’s. For families, a selection of highly rated primary and secondary schools and nurseries are all nearby.

Nature lovers can visit the nearby Deepings Lakes Nature Reserve, where they can enjoy birdwatching and tranquil walking routes past lakes and pools. For the adrenaline-seekers, Tallington Lakes Leisure Park is just over three miles away and offers a range of water sports, such as water skiing, windsurfing and canoeing.

Excellently connected, Market Deeping is located near the A15, A16 and A1, ensuring easy access to nearby town and cities. The bustling city of Peterborough is just 10 miles away, with a train station offering direct services to London, Cambridge and Leeds.

To find out more about Beaufort Gardens, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/beaufort-gardens/ or call 01778 391580.