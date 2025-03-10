Housebuilder Honey granted planning for £45m,170 new home development in Witham St Hughs
Called Nova and located off Warren Lane, the development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes
Nova will feature 17 of Honey’s different house types, with prices at the development starting from £259,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Avocado house type.
Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.
Nova forms part of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan which looks to ensure that all new homes are well-designed and in appropriate locations to benefit the needs of the community. Of the 170 homes at the development, 28 have been allocated as affordable housing.
Work at the development is anticipated to start in April with the first residents expected to move in by November this year.
Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 21 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,850 homes and a combined gross development value of £795m.
The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.
Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Our range of new homes being delivered at Nova will meet the strong demand there is for high-specification homes amongst buyers in the local area.
“Each home at the development has been thoughtfully designed to combine style, substance and sustainability to offer buyers homes which are unmatched at their price point.
“Having now secured planning permission, we look forward to works starting at the site and launching the first homes for sale at this new community we are delivering.”
Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.
Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique-style bathrooms with a signature freestanding bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.
For further information on the development, search ‘Honey Nova development’.