Housebuilder hosts wellbeing talk for construction team in honour of Stress Awareness Day

The Lighthouse Charity's #MakeItVisible On Site initiative

To mark Stress Awareness Day (Wednesday 5th November), regional housebuilder Allison Homes Central invited the Lighthouse Charity and its #MakeItVisible On Site team to deliver a wellbeing talk for employees and subcontractors at its Beaufort Gardens development in Market Deeping.

The Lighthouse Charity provides 24/7 holistic support to those who work in the construction industry, focusing on emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. The charity offers a range of free resources, including a confidential helpline, live web chat service and text facility, guidance and support on a variety of wellbeing issues, a self-support app and peer support groups known as Lighthouse Beacons.

The charity’s #MakeItVisible On Site initiative sees a team of experienced tradespeople visiting construction sites across the UK to deliver powerful and relatable talks on how employees can look after their wellbeing and access free support.

During the visit, the #MakeItVisible team met with Allison Homes Central’s workforce at Beaufort Gardens, hosting an open and honest discussion on mental health. The talk encouraged attendees to share experiences, challenge stigma and feel more comfortable seeking help when they need it.

As a company supporter of the Lighthouse Charity since 2023, Allison Homes provides ongoing financial support to help the charity continue its vital work and reach more construction teams across the country.

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “We take great pride in supporting the Lighthouse Charity and were pleased to welcome the #MakeItVisible team to our Beaufort Gardens site in honour of Stress Awareness Day.

“At Allison Homes, we believe that creating a positive working environment begins with ensuring our people feel supported and heard. Talks like this are invaluable in helping our team recognise the signs of stress, open up conversations and know exactly where to turn for help.”

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity said, “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Allison Homes for hosting our team and ensuring our message of support reaches their site operatives who may otherwise not know how or where to reach out for support.

"Stress Awareness Day is an important reminder for us all to look out for the signs of someone who might be struggling and letting people know that they are not alone in dealing with work and life challenges. Simply starting a conversation can make such a difference, and reaching out for support needs to be seen as a strength, not a weakness.”

Located off Harrier Way in Market Deeping, Beaufort Gardens offers a collection of energy-efficient two, three and four bedroom homes. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/beaufort-gardens/ or contact the sales team on 01778 391580.

For more information on the Lighthouse Charity and the #MakeItVisible initiative, visit https://lighthousecharity.org and https://lighthousecharity.org/makeitvisible-on-site/.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, reach out for 24/7 free and confidential support now;

24/7 helplines; 0345 605 1956, (UK) 1800 939 122 (ROI)

Live chat www.lighthousecharity.org

Text HARDHAT to 85258 (UK) or 50808 (ROI)

Find out more at www.lighthousecharity.org