Housebuilder sponsors baa-rilliant event in Lincolnshire

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has proudly sponsored the Corby Glen Sheep Fair for the second consecutive year.

The event, which took place in the small village of Corby Glen on Friday 4th, Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October, is believed to be the oldest Sheep Fair in the UK, dating back to 1238.

This year marked the 786th edition of the historic event, supported by a generous £1,200 donation from David Wilson Homes. The developer, which builds nearby at its Pastures Place development off Bourne Road, played a key role in ensuring the event’s continued success.

Toby Leete, Chairman of Corby Glen Sheep Fair, said: “The whole weekend was a roaring success from the traditional fun fair and auction to the modern live music, food challenge and more.

DWH Sales Adviser with Mark Bentman (Sheep Fair organiser)

“The sheep fair is run by the community, for the community and we’d like to thank all who came, enjoyed the weekend and supported it.”

Throughout the weekend-long event, there were several activities for families to enjoy, including a fun fair, a sheep sale and farmers market, the Bailey Drew Football Challenge, and live music shows.

At the fair, David Wilson Homes hosted a stall to inform house-hunters about Pastures Place, which offers a range of three, four and five bedroom homes to suit a variety of property seekers.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Since we first started building homes in the close-knit community of Corby Glen, we've felt a strong responsibility to give back and support the community whenever possible.

“Corby Glen Sheep Fair is such a unique and wonderful event, and we are thrilled to be able to continue our support for it. Our Sales Advisers thoroughly enjoyed the event and mixing with other local businesses and groups on the day.

"We encourage anyone who missed the chance to speak with our Sales Advisers at the event to visit our Pastures Place development and explore the properties and modern lifestyle on offer."

Residents of Pastures Place can enjoy a tranquil, semi-rural setting that offers a peaceful escape from the busy city life. The development features plenty of open green space and a children’s play area, perfectly tucked away in Lincolnshire’s countryside.