This Carers Rights Day, November 21, Carers First are sharing how they have helped carers in support of this year’s theme: ‘recognising your rights’.

Caroline (not her real name), lives and works in Lincolnshire. She is a full-time carer for her 26-year old son, David (not his real name), who sustained a brain injury due to a severe brain infection when he was seven years old.

Due to his deteriorating health David could not attend school regularly and Caroline left her job at a local school to care for him full-time.

She said: “Losing my job was like losing my identity. I felt like everything had been ripped away. I didn’t want anyone to know how much I needed time off. I was terrified of losing another job.

How Carers First help carers to recognise their rights

"I was working, so I just thought I was a parent, not someone who needed extra support."

After being introduced to Carers First and finding out about her rights as a working carer, Caroline felt comfortable asking for support at work.

With support from Carers First Caroline applied for a “carers passport”, an innovative tool designed to help employees who are carers to formalise their role as a working carer and a way to access workplace adjustments and requested flexible working hours to better manage balancing work with caring.

At the beginning of November this year, for the first time in years, Caroline had a full day to spend with David.

She said: “It felt like a gift. We went for walks, talked about what was on his mind. I was finally able to just be with him, without the pressure of work or chores hanging over me.”

“It’s not just about taking a break. It’s about being able to connect with David in a way that I hadn’t been able to before. It’s not perfect, but it’s progress. I finally feel like I’m not just surviving - I’m living again.”

Becoming aware of her rights as a carer has made a huge difference to Caroline’s life, helping her to find balance.

Amy, 47, is a dedicated carer from South Lincolnshire. She is the primary carer for her husband, Ron, 61, who is living with early-onset dementia and peripheral arterial disease. Amy manages all his daily care needs while working full-time, mostly from home.

In April, Amy’s social worker referred her to Carers First as she was struggling to balance her job with her caring responsibilities.

As her employer increased the demands for Amy to go into the office, her stress and worry grew, adding to her overwhelming pressure.

Carers First supported Amy to understand her right to request flexible working and suggested creating a Carers Passport.

She said: “The support I’ve received has been incredible. My manager asked for proof that I’m a carer, especially as I was talking about my concerns about being asked to come in more often. Having a Carers Passport made a positive difference.

“It’s such a relief to know I have support, and that it’s because I’ve been able to open up to my employer about my caring role. The recognition and support are vital for me to continue working while caring for Ron.”

Amy and Caroline’s stories are a reminder of the challenges carers face and the importance of understanding your rights and accessing support.

On Carers Rights Day, let’s celebrate and amplify the voices of carers like Amy and Caroline, who skilfully balance the demands of work and caring for others every day.

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.