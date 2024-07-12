How the memories held by one man’s rare family car keep him from selling it
Mr Bell was 14 when his father, who owned the local butchers near their home in Lincoln, decided to get a new family car.
Dave Bell, 76, lost his father in 2005, but he has many fond memories of trips in the retro ride with his father, Arthur, and going for drives with his grandmother.
“Every Wednesday, she used to come to ours for tea, and we’d take her back in the car, but we’d go for a drive first,” he remembered.
“I liked to go out to Wigsley where the old airfield was, and I used to go on the main runway and drive the car and get it up to 60 or 70. We were all in the car, and I would have been 15.”
Mr Bell grew up with the Cresta but it wasn’t until he got into motor mechanics that he would get hands-on with the car, helping with repairs after years of rallying breakage.
“Of course, when you start rallying and you start damaging things, you soon quickly learn how to repair them,“ Mr Bell joked.
“I’ve looked after it all its life really, apart from the first couple of years, so I know exactly what’s been done to it.”
Father and son both seemed to enjoy fast-paced rides in the Cresta.
“Dad used to like leaving it in top gear and just driving it down to nothing, and then pulling away, which it didn’t like,” Mr Bell revealed.
The proud son was more than happy to fix the wear and tear from 60 years on the road and 68,000 miles after his father passed it down to him.
“The front wings were rotten, and when dad went to Morecambe in it one time, the wing mirrors got ripped clean out because it was so rotten,” he recalled.
“I got the last two wings that Warners had in stock, and the sills were just an MoT thing rather than a restoration.”
Despite Vauxhall Cresta being extremely rare, with only four registered on the road and four off the road in the UK, Mr Bell plans on driving the car until he can’t anymore. His father didn’t stop driving the car himself until he was 94.
“He (Arthur) used to say to me ‘Why don’t you sell it, you don’t need it’, but I always said ‘No, I can’t sell it’,” he told Forever Cars.
The classic car remains part of Mr Bell’s vehicle rotation.
“If I wanted to go anywhere in it and I was desperate for a car I would jump in it and go – it would get you to where you wanted to go.”
“It’s still remarkably good on the road because it goes well.”
Robert, Mr Bell’s nephew, used the Cresta as his wedding car and will be taking it on once his uncle can no longer drive it - making it a true Bell family heirloom.
