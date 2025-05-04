Humberside International Women's Club boost charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At April's General meeting, the ladies were more than happy to present a cheque for £1050 to the local charity North Lincs Sanctuary Group.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speaker at the April meeting was Kathleen Barnett who told us a gentle illustrated tale about the experience of being an adoptive "mum" to a Siberian cross tiger, rescued from a squalid zoo in Belgium.

It was a story about Ginny, her adopted rescue tiger who was brought to Kent to live in an animal sanctuary. Eventually Ginny and three other tigers were repatriated to a tiger sanctuary in Southern India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathleen is a supporter of the wildlife charity 'Born Free' founded by actress Virginia McKenna. Needless to say everyone enjoyed this very informative talk.

Vicky & Dave (N.Lincs. Sanctuary Group) with HIWC member Josephine Kweka

May will bring around the AGM for Humberside International Women's Club, which will be hold at Hemswell Court. Therefore there will be no monthly meeting in Nettleton Village Hall.

The purpose of the HIWC is to promote friendship and provide support for women from international backgrounds or interests and to help them integrate into the local community.

More information can be found at www.hiwc.org.uk