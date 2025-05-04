Humberside International Women's Club boost charity

By Sabine Cradock
Contributor
Published 4th May 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 10:20 BST
At April's General meeting, the ladies were more than happy to present a cheque for £1050 to the local charity North Lincs Sanctuary Group.

The speaker at the April meeting was Kathleen Barnett who told us a gentle illustrated tale about the experience of being an adoptive "mum" to a Siberian cross tiger, rescued from a squalid zoo in Belgium.

It was a story about Ginny, her adopted rescue tiger who was brought to Kent to live in an animal sanctuary. Eventually Ginny and three other tigers were repatriated to a tiger sanctuary in Southern India.

Kathleen is a supporter of the wildlife charity 'Born Free' founded by actress Virginia McKenna. Needless to say everyone enjoyed this very informative talk.

Vicky & Dave (N.Lincs. Sanctuary Group) with HIWC member Josephine KwekaVicky & Dave (N.Lincs. Sanctuary Group) with HIWC member Josephine Kweka
Vicky & Dave (N.Lincs. Sanctuary Group) with HIWC member Josephine Kweka

May will bring around the AGM for Humberside International Women's Club, which will be hold at Hemswell Court. Therefore there will be no monthly meeting in Nettleton Village Hall.

The purpose of the HIWC is to promote friendship and provide support for women from international backgrounds or interests and to help them integrate into the local community.

More information can be found at www.hiwc.org.uk

