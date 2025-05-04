Humberside International Women's Club boost charity
The speaker at the April meeting was Kathleen Barnett who told us a gentle illustrated tale about the experience of being an adoptive "mum" to a Siberian cross tiger, rescued from a squalid zoo in Belgium.
It was a story about Ginny, her adopted rescue tiger who was brought to Kent to live in an animal sanctuary. Eventually Ginny and three other tigers were repatriated to a tiger sanctuary in Southern India.
Kathleen is a supporter of the wildlife charity 'Born Free' founded by actress Virginia McKenna. Needless to say everyone enjoyed this very informative talk.
May will bring around the AGM for Humberside International Women's Club, which will be hold at Hemswell Court. Therefore there will be no monthly meeting in Nettleton Village Hall.
The purpose of the HIWC is to promote friendship and provide support for women from international backgrounds or interests and to help them integrate into the local community.
More information can be found at www.hiwc.org.uk