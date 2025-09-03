Humberston Care Home residents enjoy fun-filled afternoon of games

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 12:12 BST
Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home playing shark ballplaceholder image
Resident at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home playing shark ball
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home in Humberston, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, enjoyed a lively and laughter-filled afternoon today, taking part in a variety of exciting games.

The event, which was designed to test skill and a little bit of luck, was a huge hit with everyone involved. The fun began with a new game introduced by Senior Wellbeing Coordinator, Hayley Sandison, called 'shark ball,' which challenged residents' throwing and catching abilities.

The competition continued with a game of 'lucky dice,' a game of pure chance that had everyone on the edge of their seats. The afternoon concluded with a classic game of hoopla, where residents showed off their aim by skillfully throwing rings onto posts to rack up points.

The winning residents were celebrated for their efforts and proudly received their well-deserved gold cups.

Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home playing hooplaplaceholder image
Residents at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home playing hoopla

The games afternoon is one of the many engaging activities organised by the team at Clarendon Hall to promote fun, friendship, and wellbeing among residents.

Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Clarendon Hall Care Home, Hayley Sandison, said:

"It's so rewarding to see our residents enjoying themselves. The activity was more than just a fun afternoon; it was a chance for everyone to create wonderful new memories and connect with each other. The atmosphere was incredible."

