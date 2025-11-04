There were two firework displays at Wragby FC on Saturday night. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Hundreds brave rain for fireworks at Wragby football ground

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 4th Nov 2025, 17:31 GMT
Around 300 people braved the rain to support Wragby FC’s firework display.

The event was held at the weekend ahead of Bonfire Night to better accommodate families and overall the firework night was deemed a huge success, apart from when it started raining and the team of organisers struggled to light them!

A club representative said: “The rain caught us off guard and was heavy for a bit. Most people still stayed though and braved the rain!”

The display was in two sections, with a low noise firework display coming first for those who may be sensitive to loud bangs, such as those with additional needs. It was also branded as a ‘no sparkler event’.

These were followed by the main display half an hour later. She added: “All the money raised goes towards improvements and equipment for the club. We’ll be hosting it again next year.

There were refreshments, including hot dogs, curry, drinks, snacks, light-up toys for the children, a sweets stall, ice cream and a jacket potato stall.

The rain caused problems when lighting the fireworks. Photo supplied

Spectators watch the firework display at Wragby FC. Photo supplied

Hundreds turned out at Wragby for the fireworks despite the rain. Photo supplied

Fireworks display at Wragby FC. Photo supplied

