Hundreds of helicopters sighted in Lincolnshire in Great Yarn Bomb Challenge
For months, dedicated crafters in Nottinghamshire have got out their knitting needles and crochet hooks to make hundreds of bright yellow helicopters and post box toppers to help spread the word of the charity’s life-saving work. And LNAA’s Doctor Shayda and Paramedic Chris even met the newest helicopter to join the fleet whilst on shift in the Notts critical care car!
LNAA’s Volunteer Manager, Kate Kerrigan, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the response since we launched the challenge in February and over 800 people have already signed up to create their own woolly masterpiece. Collectively they are spreading the message about the vital work that our crews do every hour of the day, 365 days of the year.”
Helicopters can be seen at shops, pubs, churches and outdoor spaces in villages and towns across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. One has already been spotted on a post box at Burton Joyce, north-east of Nottingham as well as one at Bramcote’s Chesham Drive post box and a happy heli is waiting to deck the Grange Road, Hawton Road post box in Newark.