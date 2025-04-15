‘I never thought I’d be here’: Lincoln mum of three takes on adidas Manchester Marathon to champion mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Natalie Freeman is a 38-year-old mother of two young daughters and a son. She lives in Lincoln with her children and husband of 10 years, Paul. Natalie is looking forward to participating in the adidas Manchester Marathon 2025, which will be her very first marathon experience, but running hasn’t always come naturally to her.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve never taken part in a marathon before, and I didn’t really have any desire to participate in one before now. I’ve previously suffered with ME, which I still don’t know much about to this day, as it tends to flare up at unexpected moments. I’ve always struggled with fatigue, and I’ve since learnt that this is linked with anxiety and depression.”

Speaking more about her mental health, she says: “As someone who’s struggled on and off since my teenage years with depression, anxiety and self-confidence, I never thought for a million years that I’d be where I am now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having originally been inspired to take on the 26.2-mile challenge after watching her husband Paul participate in last year’s London Marathon, preparing for the adidas Manchester Marathon has made a huge impact on Natalie’s mental health.

Natalie and her children

“I still can’t call myself a runner and I have huge imposter syndrome. I’m not strong, physically or mentally but I have found some strength through running that I never thought I had. This time last year my anxiety was at an all-time low and I internalised a lot of it. Running has helped me clear my head, get outdoors in nature, and push myself out of my comfort zone.”

Natalie is taking on the adidas Manchester Marathon 2025, alongside over 36,000 fellow participants, in aid of YoungMinds, a charity which is close to her heart.

She says: “Knowing how much I struggled growing up and not understanding how I was feeling, I think it’s now even harder for our children with the influence of the internet and social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YoungMinds empowers young people to fight for a better future for mental health.

Natalie prepares to take on the adidas Manchester Marathon

“Mental health struggles are not always obvious. We need to help our children and young people feel comfortable with having open conversations around mental health issues, feelings and emotions, the highs and lows we all go through. It’s important for them to know that they are not on their own and it’s ok to not be ok.”

Natalie will be one of many to make history on Sunday, 27 April as this year’s adidas Manchester Marathon, for the first time ever, takes place on the same day as the TCS London Marathon, creating the UK’s largest ever day of marathon running, with over 90,000 people taking part across both events.