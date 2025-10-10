Ian, 71, proving that age is just a number at West Lindsey Leisure Centre

This October and November, across West Lindsey, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fifth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

It launched on Sunday, October 5 – also known as Silver Sunday, the national day dedicated to celebrating older people – and will run until Monday, November 17.

West Lindsey Leisure Centre and Market Rasen Leisure Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Ian Parsons, left, with fitness motivator and personal trainer Jade Borg

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise across the country throughout the year, with regular dedicated senior activity sessions already seeing more than 20,000 attendances each month.

To help older people to get active, we’ve spoken to some of our local senior members and heard just how transformative exercise can be. Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.

Ian Parsons, 71, finds regular trips to West Lindsey Leisure Centre have given him a number of everyday benefits.

Following his retirement from teaching two years ago, Ian was no longer getting three bike rides a week to work, but was keen to keep up physical activity and self-referred to the centre in January 2024.

He was also given a prostate cancer diagnosis last year and was encouraged by health professionals to be as active as possible.

Ian uses the gym twice a week, does senior circuits once a week and adds in swimming sessions as well.

“I was starting to find things much more difficult compared to a few years ago,” said Ian. “My strength was down and reaching for things was getting harder.

“My flexibility is improving along with muscle tone, strength and stamina. I also find my reach has improved a little.

“I know this might sound daft, but I can now do longer sessions on our vegetable garden, which can be quite hard work.

“I can get the detachable towbar off my car, so I’ve obviously piled some muscle back on in my arms. It’s a silly thing, but when you can’t do it, it’s a pain.

“I like to go fishing fairly regularly but it got to the point where I couldn’t cast in a straight line, but I now find most of the time I can cast straight.”

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

