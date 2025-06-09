If you love art - you'll love this: Enthusiastic Sleaford artists put their work on show at RiverLight Festival

Enthusiastic artists who have been brushing up their techniques in Sleaford are putting their work on show at this year’s RiverLight Festival.

People who attend popular Sketchbook Club sessions run by illustrator and artist Ruth Burrows – owner of The Art Shop in the town’s Navigation Yard – have spent weeks honing their skills ahead of the much-loved festival.

Ruth’s club meetings are so popular that all three weekly get-togethers are very well attended. However, don’t be fooled, the word “Sketchbook” doesn’t tell the whole story!

“Sketchbook really is an all-encompassing term. It has always been my aim to encourage people to come along and have fun trying out all sorts of different materials and techniques,” said Ruth.

Sketchbook Club members with (fourth from left) tutor Ruth Burrows

“So, visitors to our exhibition in Riverside, will discover a really diverse range of artwork, created using many different mediums. There really is something for everyone to enjoy and Sketchbook artists have included some of their favourite work in our Pop-Up showcase,” said Ruth.

“Sketchbook members have been tempted to explore the use of coloured pencils, watercolour and acrylic paints, dry and oil pastels, newspaper, cotton fabric, stencils, lino printing, making their own stamps and much more. We hope people will find their work inspirational.

“I’m really proud of the way that everyone has explored new materials and techniques. I think it’s fair to say that people have grown in confidence. Many say they can see how they have improved too. They have definitely had plenty of laughs, along with lots of tea and coffee, of course!,” added Ruth.

RiverLight 2025 - which is bursting with creative activities and experiences – takes place at various venues and spaces around Sleaford. It runs from June 14 to 21.

Sketchbook Club’s Pop-Up Exhibition can be found at the Mosaic Youth Club in Riverside every day of the festival.

RiverLight has been produced by The Hub, in Sleaford, in collaboration with various local partners. These include artists, community groups, heritage organisations, schools, businesses, shops, pubs, cafés and faith centres.