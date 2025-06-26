“I’M NOT A NEIGHBOUR FROM HELL!” Kind Lincolnshire YouTube inventor’s plea despite building underground bunker and tunnels in his semi-detached’s garden

A madcap inventor insists he’s a good neighbour as he continues to work on completing an underground lair in his back garden.

Colin Furze has more than 13 million YouTube subscribers with followers gripped by his quirky inventions and mammoth projects. One, a bunker under the back garden of his semi-detached in Stamford, Lincolnshire, is now being connected to his workshop, house and a secret garage by a network of tunnels.

He’s been working on the giant task for more than 10 years but the former plumber still finds time to reward those who live next door for their patience.

“I used to dig when the neighbours were out because obviously it made a bit of noise,” he told the Fuelling Around podcast.

Colin Furze

“When they went on holiday or went away for the weekend we’d be in there with a jackhammer. But when it came to doing the sideways stuff we couldn’t keep waiting for them to go out because it was going to take forever to do, so we made some hydraulic tools because they’re quiet and we could be down there 24/7 not disturbing anybody. I always try to do stuff in a considerate manner. I don’t actively go out to annoy anybody and it’s far enough away from everybody else’s houses to not affect their houses. I’ve made sure of that.

“The neighbour has been down in it and he was very impressed and he was like ‘this is something else this is’. I took this woman down into the garage because she’s been walking past not fully really knowing what we were up to. I gave her a tour of it and it literally blew her mind. She was like ‘I can’t believe this’. I don’t know what she thought was going on but she was absolutely shocked by it.”

Mr Furze’s concrete-covered apocalyptic bunker is 16ft by 20ft (4.9m by 6m) and is accessed via a hidden hatch in his shed. It doubles up as a man cave with a drum kit, TV and several video consoles being enjoyed inside.

The father-of-two holds several Guinness World Records and discussed many, as well as other unusual creations and his love of motoring, on the show.

“I’ve borrowed the neighbour’s drive quite a lot over the last 12 months but I did say the deal was that I’d redo his whole drive for him. I must admit it’s gone on for a bit longer than what I said it would,” he laughed during the episode where he also explained how he turned his BMW E30 into a hot tub with a BBQ.

“The other neighbour has had a new fence because I’ve redone all the fences so they all match. I’ve made them out of steel because they used to be little wooden post and rail fences but now they won’t go rotten and look neater. I’m doing my bit to try and repay them!”

The majority of his garden-based projects have gained retrospective planning permission from South Kesteven District Council, an authority the 45-year-old says “have been pretty good to me”.