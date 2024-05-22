Increased access to local mental health services in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (LPFT) who provide mental health services across what is a largely rural region, has released new data which shows that mental health practitioners have 58% more time to spend with patients due to the trust’s integration of the SilverCloud® by Amwell® digital mental health platform.

Since its initial integration in 2018, more than 13,000 patients have benefitted from SilverCloud’s Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) programmes which cover a wide range of mental health concerns including anxiety and depression. “The goal for us, with digital implementation, was to help us address the increasing demand for mental health provision and support an equitable access to the service across the large geographical area,” says Steve Skinner, Service Development Lead for LPFT’s Adult Community Division.

What is iCBT?

Internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy uses structured modules, interactive exercises, and therapist guidance to help individuals address mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, and stress. iCBT is delivered through online platforms, such as SilverCloud® by Amwell®, providing convenience and accessibility.

Steve Skinner, Service Development Lead at LPFT Adult Community Division

LPFT patients, if deemed suitable, are referred to one of 30 SilverCloud iCBT programmes with ongoing support from the Talking Therapies team. Last year, patients on the waiting list for mental health services were given access to the platform's ‘Self-Management Toolkit’, equipping them with valuable coping skills. The 18% uplift in patients using SilverCloud's psychoeducational resources, led to improved management of anxiety and depression symptoms.

Skinner remarked, “The SilverCloud Self-Management Toolkit sets the scene for people to understand that digital therapy is part of the journey and that it is a good option for them.” He continues, “there is a strong case to use digital as a support in relapse prevention and the SilverCloud platform supports this by providing ongoing access to programmes even after treatment has ended.”

Digital delivery has been readily embraced by patients within the region, with high levels of account activation (96%). The success of the Trust’s digital approach is reflected by high patient satisfaction rates. Patients referred to the SilverCloud platform rated their experience positively, with an overall satisfaction rate of 94% for supported programmes and programme completion rates running at 20% above the national average. Importantly, 93% of said patients felt that iCBT had aided their progress.

Looking ahead, LPFT envisions the concept of a ‘digital passport’ designed to give patients both flexibility and choice – tailoring the services they need as and when they need them.