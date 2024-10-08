Individuals with learning disabilities and autism raise over £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home From Home Care’s inclusive Macmillan Coffee Morning saw individuals beat last year’s fundraising target by almost £100.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home From Home Care, one of the country’s most innovative care providers for adults with learning disabilities and autism, has raised over £500 to support Macmillan Cancer Support whilst celebrating community inclusivity.

As part of the national Macmillan Coffee Morning campaign, individuals supported by the care provider hosted two inclusive coffee mornings which, collectively, raised almost £100 more than previous fundraisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee mornings, which took place in Bardney and Ruskington, saw individuals take an active role in serving drinks and cakes, as well as selling tombola tickets to raise additional funds.

Individuals with learning disabilities helped serve drinks and cakes, and sold tombola tickets

There were also various tabletop games, music and a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition for visitors to get involved with.

Claire Hanson, Activities and Wellbeing Manager at Home from Home Care, said:

“We’re so pleased with how well our inclusive coffee morning went and how much was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, beating our previous fundraising target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was an amazing opportunity for all of the individuals to really show what a part of the community they are and give back to a good cause - it was great to see so many of the locals come along and get involved.

undefined

“Being socially included is really important to the individuals, so it was wonderful to see everybody come together and celebrate each other for who we are.”

Lindsay Hall, Assistant Manager at Home From Home Care, added:

“So many individuals came along and got involved - making coffee, selling cakes and helping with the tombola. It’s really rewarding for them and helps them to develop their skills, as well as showing their own achievements for helping charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Paul, Ann and Hugo de Savary in 2004, Home From Home Care has become an award-winning care provider that’s unique thanks to its pioneering approach to delivering better care. The company runs 11 care homes across Greater Lincolnshire, which are coordinated by a high-tech, data-informed model of care that was developed in-house.

For more information about Home From Home Care, please visit www.homefromhomecare.com.