Inspirational Lincolnshire hospital porter shortlisted for a national award

Merv and Conner working together at Lincoln County Hospital

A Lincolnshire hospital porter has been shortlisted for a national award and invited to a ceremony in London.

Merv Denton has worked at Lincoln County Hospital for 36 years and is a familiar and friendly face for many patients and all hospital colleagues.

Merv has been nominated for the Porter of the Year Award at the National MyPorter Awards. This award is hailed as the ‘most prestigious award in portering’ and ‘celebrates the best qualities of portering and the dedicated staff who embody them’. Merv is one of only four porters to be shortlisted nationally and invited to the ceremony.

Merv’s nomination mentions his long service, but also the recent work he done in mentoring students from the Lincolnshire NHS Choices College. This is a specialist college providing tailored educational support, and a supported internship course for young adults aged 16-24 with learning difficulties and/or disabilities, and/ or autism. All of the hospital placements are organised by the college through the Lincolnshire Talent Academy.

Merv’s nomination said: “On top of his regular day to day duties, Merv has been mentoring a student that is learning life skills called Conner. Conner is a student from the college who has enjoyed his placement so much that he is eager to learn more from Merv and the team and has requested to do more days.

“Merv continues to support Conner on his placement showing patience and compassion. He has really had an impact, which has eased Conner’s anxiety and given him confidence.”

Paula Caine is the Lincolnshire Area Manager for the NHS Choices College. She said: “We’re so grateful that the Portering Team is sharing their vital work with our students. Merv has been such a kind and patient mentor that we couldn’t ask for a better introduction to the world of work for our learners.”

Merv has been invited to the awards ceremony in London on Wednesday 26 February, where he will join the other nominees. More than 500 entries were received for the awards, showcasing the exceptional candidates for each of the 13 award categories.

Mike Parkhill, Chief Estates and Facilities Officer at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, said: “Merv is a true asset to the Portering Team and to the Group, but more importantly he has given Conner and the other students the gift of his time and also built up their confidence. I am sure this will stay with Conner and the other students for a very long time… and who knows it may even inspire some of them to pursue a career in portering.

“For Merv to receive this national recognition gives us the perfect opportunity to highlight the dedication and commitment Merv and the Portering Team have to patients and colleagues at Lincoln County Hospital. It also let us publicly say a massive thank you. Good luck, Merv, we are all cheering for you.”

19-year-old Conner said: “Merv has really helped me and I was so excited to hear that he had been shortlisted. Good luck Merv! Thank you so much for everything you do.”