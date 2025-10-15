Inspire+ hosts charity gala dinner in support of young people

Mark Bond (Technical Director, Allison Homes) Georgina McCrae (Planning Director, Allison Homes) Adam Knight (East & Central Regional MD, Allison Homes) Vincent Brittain (CEO & Founder of Inspire+) Zoe Evans (Head of HR, Allison Homes) Julia Brass (Head of Group Marketing, Allison Homes) Christine Steele (Head of Development & New Business, Amplius)

Grantham based charity, Inspire+, whose mission is to create healthy, happy and active young people, hosted its annual Gala Dinner on the 9th October 2025 at the historic Harlaxton Manor.

Sponsored by Allison Homes for the second year running, the landmark event marked the charity’s journey since its founding in 2011, bringing together partners and supporters to celebrate the impact that Inspire+ has had over the last 12 months. The evening explored how those attending can help support children and young people to be healthy, happy and more active, whilst raising vital funds to support ongoing programmes and initiatives.

The evening was hosted by Professor Sir Jonthan Van-Tam a patron of inspire+. Distinguished guests in attendance included Baroness Sue Campbell, Alison Oliver MBE Chief Executive at Youth Sport Trust, Lianne Firth MBE, Holly Carter Executive Director and Dean at Harlaxton, Leader of SKDC Ashley Baxter and Karen Bradford the CEO. There were also Chief Executives and senior staff from the Royal Ballet and Opera, England Athletics, Active Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council and numerous businesses, including Allison Homes who sponsored the gala event.

During the course of the evening, contributions were made from local children who have been supported by inspire+ and a Q&A with Ed Lowe, Olympic silver track cycling medallist from the Paris Olympics, who was supported by the charity when at school. An inspirational keynote address was given by a leading figure in sport and education, Baroness Sue Campbell, on Leadership.. Inspire+ Founder and CEO, Vincent Brittain, described her as “one of the most inspirational voices I have ever had the privilege to hear.”

Adam Knight, Managing Director of Allison Homes’ Eastern Region, emphasised the importance of their partnership: “At Allison Homes, we are dedicated to building flourishing communities founded on kindness, where people and places thrive. We are proud to sponsor Inspire+ and its commitment to the health and happiness of the next generation through innovative educational and community initiatives. The evening has been a truly enjoyable occasion and is a powerful reminder of the important work that Inspire+ carries out.”

The evening featured a highly anticipated charity auction, with prizes including a night at the Royal Opera House ballet, tickets for Busted vs McFly and a signed ‘class of 92’ Manchester United shirt, with all proceeds directly supporting Inspire+ programmes in schools and communities.

Allison Homes plays a vital role in supporting Inspire+ and its work across South Kesteven schools. Earlier this year, their support helped Inspire+ deliver the Inspire+ Sports Leadership Academy that includes the Young Ambassador programme in partnership with the Royal Ballet & Opera, for primary school children. One of the programme's aims is to equip young people with leadership skills to promote healthier lifestyles in their schools and wider communities.

Alongside this, through their affordable housing development at Elsea Park in Bourne, (delivered in partnership with Accent Housing) - Allison Homes donated £4,800 to fund new resources for primary school PE lessons and extracurricular sports activities. This investment enables local schools to offer inclusive, high-quality opportunities that many children might otherwise miss out on.

Reflecting on the impact of the partnership, Inspire+ CEO Vincent Brittain said: “I’m both delighted and humbled that so many guests joined us at the charity dinner. We hope that many of the businesses that attended will support us like Allison Home has done since John Anderson attended the first charity gala dinner two years ago. Allison Homes understands what we are trying to achieve and has been very generous with their support including supporting our Sports Leadership Academy and staff volunteering at our Mini Olympics event.”

For more information about Inspire+ and its programmes, visit: https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/

For more information about Allison Homes, visit: https://allison-homes.co.uk/