Inspiring a new generation at Construction and Engineering Week 2025

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) have today announced they are sponsoring Construction and Engineering Week 2025.

The event, where more than 1,500 students from primary and secondary schools, companies from Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, and Humber regions, as well as national organisations will attend, will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground from Tuesday 23 September to Thursday 25 September.

Now in its 21st year, Construction and Engineering Week is designed to showcase careers in the construction and engineering construction industries, with practical hands-on experiences in various professions including traditional trades, technical and professional roles, as well as more specialist sectors, to give young people a taste of the potential careers in these industries.

Across each day, children aged between 10 and 18 years will get to try their hands at trades such as carpentry, bricklaying, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as using virtual reality simulators to try welding, operating diggers and other large equipment that is used on construction and engineering construction sites.

Free for schools to attend, the event is sponsored by the Industry Training Boards for construction and engineering construction (CITB and ECITB) and is organised by the Lincoln Group Training Association (LGTA) and Abbey Access Training, in partnership with local employers. Other event support sponsors are Lindum Group, ARCO, LineTrain, and Greater Lincolnshire Careers Hub.

Tim Balcon, CEO of CITB, said: “In a time when construction skills are in high demand, it is more important than ever to support events like Construction and Engineering Week. The event gives employers an opportunity to engage with their local community and help inspire the next generation by providing access to transformative, real-world experiences in construction.

“CITB’s recent Construction Workforce Outlook report found the construction industry needs 47,860 extra workers a year to meet the growing demand. To achieve this, it will take collaboration across the industry from employers and educators to work together to help shape the workforce of tomorrow.”

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, said: “The engineering construction industry and its supply chain companies engineer, project manage and install much of the country’s critical infrastructure. It ensures the economy has energy security, clean water, food and drink and the everyday products that we all rely on.”

“But our forecasts show that 40,000 additional workers could be needed for major projects, including those related to net zero, by 2030.

“Working in partnership to inspire the next generation of engineers and construction workers and expanding the diversity of new entrants is absolutely vital for us to close that skills gap.”

Event organiser and Group Training Officer from the LGTA, Steve Taylor, said: “This inclusive hands-on event aims to ignite passion in the next generation by delivering immersive and impactful construction and engineering experiences.”

“We work closely with local schools and businesses to ensure we align the experiences with students. Essentially, we connect young people with real roles in industry to inspire and shape the workforce of tomorrow.”

Many of the companies bring apprentices and trainees who remember attending the event when they were in primary school.

Daniel Clark remembers attending Construction Week in 2005 when he was 12 years old. He now works as Small Works Co-ordinator and EV Charge Manager for Lincoln-based electrical maintenance contractors, Brook and Mayo.

He said: “Construction Week opened my eyes to the multitude of careers available in this industry. Even now, two decades later, I remember the event clearly. I returned to the event thirteen years later to help inspire the next generation into the industry.”

Lincoln-based electrical maintenance contractors, Brook and Mayo, has supported the event for more than 5 years. Business Development Manager, Darren Misiak, said: “This is such a brilliant event. It provides that hands-on inspiration and bridges the gap between education and industry to empower the next generation of engineers and builders.”

Event details:

When – 23 to 25 September 2025

Where – Lincolnshire Showground

Free for schools and children to attend

Follow the event on LinkedIn here.